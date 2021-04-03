Farmer dead in wild elephant attack in Sakleshpur

A farmer died in a wild elephant attack at Halekere village in the taluk late on Friday.

The deceased is identified as Shivanna. He was returning to the village from Jamnahalli, a nearby village, after attending the final rites of one of his relatives. According to the authorities, the elephant attacked him at 5 pm but the incident came to light on Saturday morning. Shivanna’s legs were broken in the attack.

It has to be noted that man-animal conflict is rampant in the taluk and several people have lost lives.

The villagers staged a protest demanding a permanent solution for the conflict. The villagers also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased. MLA H K Kumaraswamy issued a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the family members.