Farmer dead in wild elephant attack in Sakleshpur

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS , Mysuru,
  • Apr 03 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 00:02 ist
A farmer died in a wild elephant attack at Halekere village in the taluk late on Friday.

The deceased is identified as Shivanna.  He was returning to the village from Jamnahalli, a nearby village, after attending the final rites of one of his relatives. According to the authorities, the elephant attacked him at 5 pm but the incident came to light on Saturday morning. Shivanna’s legs were broken in the attack.

It has to be noted that man-animal conflict is rampant in the taluk and several people have lost lives.

The villagers staged a protest demanding a permanent solution for the conflict. The villagers also demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased. MLA H K Kumaraswamy issued a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the family members.

Karnataka
Sakleshpur

