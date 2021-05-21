Farmer leader Babagouda Patil no more

Farmer leader Babagouda Patil no more

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 21 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 03:48 ist
Babagouda Patil. Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Union minister and farmer leader Babagouda Patil (76) passed away after a prolonged illness, at a private hospital here on Friday.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and as many daughters.

Hailing from Chikkabagewadi in Bailhongal taluk, Babagouda Patil had emerged as prominent farmer leader in north Karnataka in 1980s. Contesting as Raitha Sangha candidate, Patil won both Kittur and Dharwad Rural Assembly seats in 1989 elections. He, however, retained Kittur and made sure another tall farmer leader Prof M D Nanjundaswamy win from Dharwad Rural in the ensuing byelection.

Babagouda parted ways with Raitha Sangha over the differences with Prof Nanjundaswamy and joined the BJP. He got elected from Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and became Minister of State for Rural Development in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Cabinet. Patil was lauded for his works, including laying village roads during his tenure as Union minister.

Patil later joined the JD(S) before quitting it to coin a new party Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha. He was in the forefront of the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws. He had played a vital role in organising Kisan Mahapanchayats in the state. In the recently held bypoll to Belgaum Parliamentary seat, Patil had campaigned for Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

DH Toon | Cow urine used as unproven Covid treatment

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Everest hopefuls 'camp' at home to avoid Covid-19

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Global cactus traffickers are cleaning out the deserts

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Is it necessary to mask up at home?

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at the Carnavalet

 