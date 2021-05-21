Farmer leader Babagouda Patil no more

Former Union minister and farmer leader Babagouda Patil (76) passed away after a prolonged illness, at a private hospital here on Friday.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and as many daughters.

Hailing from Chikkabagewadi in Bailhongal taluk, Babagouda Patil had emerged as prominent farmer leader in north Karnataka in 1980s. Contesting as Raitha Sangha candidate, Patil won both Kittur and Dharwad Rural Assembly seats in 1989 elections. He, however, retained Kittur and made sure another tall farmer leader Prof M D Nanjundaswamy win from Dharwad Rural in the ensuing byelection.

Babagouda parted ways with Raitha Sangha over the differences with Prof Nanjundaswamy and joined the BJP. He got elected from Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in 1998 and became Minister of State for Rural Development in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Cabinet. Patil was lauded for his works, including laying village roads during his tenure as Union minister.

Patil later joined the JD(S) before quitting it to coin a new party Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha. He was in the forefront of the farmers' agitation against the new farm laws. He had played a vital role in organising Kisan Mahapanchayats in the state. In the recently held bypoll to Belgaum Parliamentary seat, Patil had campaigned for Congress candidate Satish Jarkiholi.