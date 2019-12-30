Farmers’ group to approach SC over Mahadayi delay

Worried over the inordinate delay on the part of the Centre in notifying the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal order, the Karnataka Raitha Sene is all set to approach Supreme Court in this regard.

The farmers’ group, which spearheaded the Mahadayi movement, will soon file a PIL in the apex court.

Veeresh Sobaradamath, president of Karnataka Raitha Sene alleged that the Centre, which was yet to issue the notification, was playing politics in the name of farmers.

“They had promised to issue notification before the election. However, there is no progress till now. Many people have lost their lives in this movement. In spite of all this, the government has failed to act. Should we now depend on the Constitution, the Judiciary or the political parties? We have run from pillar to post seeking a solution,” he said, adding that the PIL would be filed before January 10.

“There is no political will to take the issue forward. We have been fighting this battle for the past five years. The farmers in the region have reached a point of exasperation,” added Shivananda, Rait Sangha’s convener of Nargund Taluk.

In August 2018, the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal passed an award allotting 13.50 tmcft water to Karnataka, 24 tmcft to Goa and 1.33 tmcft to Maharashtra. The order will come to effect once the Centre notifies the award.

In October, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had stated that a solution for the water-sharing row would be chalked out within 45 days.