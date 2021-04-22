Farmers’ suicide: HC tells govt to decide on aid to kin

Farmers’ suicide: HC tells govt to decide on aid to kin

Bengaluru
Bengaluru, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 22 2021, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 12:08 ist

The High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to take a policy decision to extend the benefits to the families of farmers who have taken loans from private money lenders and ended lives by suicide.

The bench directed the state government to report compliance within eight weeks.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, gave this direction after going through the response submitted by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

The bench noted that the chief secretary has not complied with what was recorded in the
last order.

The court had noted that prima facie, excluding the farmers who have taken loans from money lenders from the ambit of compensation scheme violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India. 

The chief secretary has been asked to place the observations made by the court before the appropriate authority in the government which is empowered to take a policy decision.

The PIL is filed by Akhanda Karnataka Raitha Sangha. The petitioner claimed that more than 20,000 farmers ended their lives by suicide in Karnataka in the past two decades.

The next hearing is fixed for June 11.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

High Court of Karnataka
Farmer suicides
policy decision

Related videos

What's Brewing

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

New Apple devices target markets led by smaller rivals

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

DH Toon | No 'thali' left for PM Modi to beat?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Cab fares hiked by 90%. Are drivers earning enough?

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Old mess and a new 'waste' body  

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ has lessons for Goa

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

Climate change puts morning cup of coffee under threat

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

This couple married four times to maximise their leave

Climate change altering migration of whales?

Climate change altering migration of whales?

 