Farmers to display black flags to CM Yediyurapa on August 21

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene president Badagalapura Nagendra said, the farmers will show black flags when Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visits KRS and Kabini dams to offer bagina on August 21.

"The government is yet to disburse the compensation to those who were affected by the flood last year. Hundreds of people are losing lives in the State due to the Covid-19. Amidst this, the Chief Minister has made amendments to the Land Reforms Act that will affect farmers. Offering bagina to the dams is like a celebration in the house which is mourning", he criticised.