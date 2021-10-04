Farmers to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday

Farmers to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha tomorrow

  Oct 04 2021
Sugarcane farmers from all over the state have decided to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday to protest against the central government’s meagre hike in the fair and remunerative price (FRP) for their crops.

For 2021-22, the Centre has increased the FRP by Rs 5. Farmers said the hike does not even cover their expenses and have demanded that it should be increased to Rs 350, at least. Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of the Sugarcane Growers Association demanded the government bring in a law to ensure that the profits generated from ethanol and its byproducts are distributed among the growers. He said farmers will also protest against new farm laws.

