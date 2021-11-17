Father, sons die in road mishap, wife battling for life

Father, sons die in road mishap, wife battling for life

The incident took place when a mini lorry rammed into the bike

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Sorab,
  • Nov 17 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 22:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons of a family were killed in a road mishap and a woman of the same family sustained severe injuries near Shilaralakoppa in Shikaripur taluk on Tuesday night.

According to police, Ramachandrappa (50), his sons Shashank (11) and Aadarsha (8), residents of Gunjanuru village in Sorab taluk are the deceased, and Shaila, spouse of Ramachandrpapa, is battling for her life in a hospital after losing her two legs. 

The four persons of a family were heading towards Chikkajambur village in Shikaripur taluk to attend a family programme in a bike. The incident took place when a mini lorry rammed into the bike. Three persons died on spot. 

