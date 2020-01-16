FEMA case: George appears before ED

Congress leader K J George appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, following summons issued to him in connection with a case under Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA).

Speaking to reporters, the former minister said he extended full cooperation to the agency. “I obliged to the summons as a

law-abiding citizen. I will provide all the documents that they have asked. I am giving answers to all questions asked by ED and I will continue to cooperate with them.”

He added that just because there was an

inquiry, it did not make him guilty.

Earlier, activist Ravikrishna Reddy and others, representing Karnataka Rashtra Samithi, had filed a complaint against the leader alleging that he had accumulated disproportionate assets overseas.