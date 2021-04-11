Fertiliser stock will be cleared at old price: DVS

Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Sunday fertiliser stock, enough to last one and a half months, was lying at ports and the godowns of various companies and that the stock would be cleared at old prices.

"Fertiliser stocked in godowns will be sold to farmers at old price. The ministry will hold a second meeting with the stakeholders on the price hike issue on Monday," he told reporters here.

The country imports about 90% of its fertiliser requirement. The fertiliser price in international market has gone up. The DAP price has increased by 200 to 220%. This sharp rise has reflected in the domestic market," Gowda said.

The farming activities have been completed in the US and the Europe. The demand for fertilisers will be low in those countries. Hence, we are planning to import fertilisers at cheap price, he added.