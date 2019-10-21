Festival rush: KSRTC to run 1,600 more buses

The KSRTC will operate 1,600 additional buses for three days starting Friday, to cater to the festive rush during Naraka Chaturdashi and Bali Padyami days. The special services will be operated on the return route on October 29.

Special buses will be exclusively operated from Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru to Dharmastala, Kukke Subramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other places.

Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Madikeri.

All premier special buses to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh/Telangana will be operated from Shanthinagar .

Special buses will be operated from Basaveshwara Bus Station, Vijayanagar, Jayanagar 4th Block, Jalahalli Cross, Navarang (Rajajinagar), Malleswaram 18th Cross, Banashankari, Jeevanbimanagar, ITI Gate, Ganganagar, Kengeri satellite town to Shivamogga, Davangere, Tirupathi, Mangaluru, Kundapur, Sringeri, Horanadu, Kukke Subramanya, Dharmastala and other places based on the traffic potential. Reservation tickets can be booked online.