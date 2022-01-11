Festivals: No processions, events allowed, says govt

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to prohibit processions and other entertainment events for the upcoming Sankranti and Vaikunta Ekadashi festivals.
In an order, Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar stated that religious activities will be allowed in temples as long as they are confined to the inner premises.
“For Vaikunta Ekadashi, the existing protocol of allowing inside temples only 50 people who are doubly vaccinated will continue. Darshan is allowed only once. No sevas and other activities are allowed,” Kumar stated.
