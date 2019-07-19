Fill police dept vacancies by year end, HC tells govt

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the state government to fill 16,838 vacanices in the police department by the end of this year.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice H T Nagendra Prasad issued the direction while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation registered on the direction of the Supreme Court. The bench also directed the state government to conduct a study on the number of police personnel required in proportion to the state's population and submit a report to the court.

In a memo filed on behalf of the state, Government advocate D Nagaraj stated that according to the information provided by the Home department, out of the 65,214 sanctioned posts in police department, 48,376 had been filled. Of the remaining 16,838 vacancies, 9,146 are of constable cadre. It is stated in the memo that the government has created addtitional 877 posts of PSI and 8,000 posts of police constables.