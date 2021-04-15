Fill up vacancies of medical staff in prisons, Karnataka HC tells govt

The High Court on Thursday directed the government to immediately fill up vacancies in medical staff at the prisons across the state.

The court passed this order after noticing that, of the sanctioned strength of 114 posts of medical officers, psychiatrists and pharmacists, 86 posts are vacant.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka was hearing the petition on the overall condition of prisons in the state.

The government had submitted that 86 out of 114 posts of medical officers, psychiatrists, pharmacists are vacant, including all 7 posts of chief medical officers (CMOs).

The court directed the government to come out with an outer limit for filling up these vacant posts. The court also directed the government to consider whether government hospital staff can be transferred to prisons hospitals.

The bench directed the government to file an affidavit dealing with several aspects concerning the prisoners.

‘Address issues’

The court asked the government to address issues such as hygiene of prisoners, overcrowding of prisons, food provided to prisoners and on the visits by family members and friends.

The bench said the report indicates several shortcomings in the facilities as compared to the guidelines in the model prison manual.

The manual prescribes one toilet per six prisoners and one common bathroom for every 10 prisoners. However, at the prisons in Bengaluru, Mysuru and the taluk prison in Kolar, it was found that there is one common bathroom for 15 prisoners.

The court directed the government to point out whether any standard size of cells/barracks has been prescribed. The government has also been directed to place on record whether there are any proposals pending for construction of additional premises.

The government will also have to record compliance with various directions issued by the Apex Court in regard to the conditions at prisons. The next hearing has been posted to May 29.