Fin Min to address concern on RRBs recruitment rules

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that she would address the problems faced by the regional language-speaking candidates in taking Regional Rural Banks (RRB) examinations after Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) modified its recruitment rules in 2014.

Replying questions during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, she said she has received several representations from MPs in this regard. "I will try to address the problems and will reply to the House soon on the issue," she said.

G C Chandrashekhar (Congress), during a special mention, said that after BJP led NDA Government came to power at the Centre in 2014, it had changed the RRB recruitment rules.

He said since then, IBPS, which conducts the recruitment for the RRBs, has stopped conducting the examinations in regional languages. This has deprived of a lot of regional language-speaking aspirants, including Kannadigas, from getting jobs in their own state. The outsiders have been grabbing these opportunities, he said.

Since RRBs are functioning in small towns and villages and banking staff should know the local languages to deal with customers, he said.

He demanded the minister to bring back old recruitment format so that they also get job opportunities.