Finalise method of external borrowing: Karnataka urges Centre

Thanking the central government for releasing Rs 1776.65 crore as GST compensation, the state has urged the GST Council to come to a consensus and decide the method of external borrowing to fund the shortfall in GST compensation during the current fiscal.

A statement by Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister and Karnataka’s representative in the GST Council, accused some states of “needlessly taking an unreasonable stand of who should borrow rather than concentrating on who will do the

repayment.”

Some states, it can be recalled, have rejected the two options proposed by the Centre to finance GST compensation, both of which involved market borrowing. The measure was taken since the Centre claimed huge revenue loss due to the

pandemic.

“States are in need of finances so that they can fight Covid and get over the economic crisis,” and this will trigger economic activities in the forthcoming months.

“Hence, I urge both Centre and states to come at a final consensus in the GST Council meeting scheduled on 12th October and Rs 11,432 crore due up to August to Karnataka is made available immediately,” the statement

said.