Finances do not allow for complete loan waiver: CM

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said that financial health of the state does not allow for complete waiver of farm loans.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Yediyurappa said, “The financial health of the state is not in good shape. The state is going through a major crisis triggered by the floods and the torrential rain. Funds sanctioned for various schemes and programmes are being diverted for flood relief works. The state government has increased the quantum of compensation for the damages to crops and the houses,” he said.

If the people of the flood-affected villages agree for relocation, the government will make arrangements for the complete relocation of the village/s, the chief minister said.

Replying to a query, the chief minister said, “There are no plans, for now, to expand or rejig the Cabinet. A decision on the same will be taken only after the bye-elections.”

On Mahadayi river water sharing row, the chief minister clarified that no talks were held with his Goa and Maharashtra counterparts. Yediyurappa, however, added that he’d discussed the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.