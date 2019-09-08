Financial crisis: B'luru techie shoots himself in Kolar

A 42-year-old software engineer allegedly shot himself in the head and committed suicide at Chunchadenahalli gate bus shelter, Kolar taluk, on Saturday night.

Prashanth, the deceased, took the extreme step due to financial crisis. He hailed from Bihar and was a resident of Marathahalli in Bengaluru, said the police.

In a death note which the police recovered from his trouser pocket, the victim stated he suffered losses in share business which forced him to commit suicide. Nobody was responsible for his death, it said.

Prashanth, who owed Rs 70 lakh, drew a monthly salary of Rs 2.7 lakh. His wife, also a techie, draws Rs 1.5 lakh per month, said the police.

He rode a bike from Bengaluru to Chunchadenahalli gate. The police are tracing the source that supplied him the weapon.