FIR against Rakhi Sawant's Mysuru-based husband for charges of rape and cheating

An FIR was filed against Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani for allegedly cheating an Iranian student who studied in Mysuru five years ago.

The charges against Mysuru-based Durrani also include rape.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by the Iran native in the V V Puram police station in Mysuru, who was studying pharmacy in the city.

As per the FIR, the complainant alleged that she had met Adil at his restaurant on Kalidasa road in V V Mohalla in Mysuru where she went with her friends. They later became close and he told her that he loved her and promised to marry her. The FIR states that he constantly sexually abused her at a flat in an apartment in Yadavagiri where he resided and later cheated her.

Five months ago, when she approached him to marry her, he denied doing so and even assaulted her. When she told him that she would lodge a complaint with police, he shared a few of their private photos with her on mobile phone and threatened to post those photos on social media and share them with her parents, too. When she called him up about that, he even threatened to kill her if she shared it with anyone.

The complainant has sought police to initiate legal action and to even give protection to her.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under sections 376, 417, 420, 504 and 506 of IPC 1860.