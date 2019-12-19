FIR against three former VCs of KSOU in Mysuru

Complying with the directions of the Karnataka High Court, the authorities at the Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) had filed a complaint against some of its previous vice-chancellors (VCs) and other employees on charges of misappropriation.

Based on the complaint, the Jayalakshmipuram police in Mysuru have registered an FIR against the three former VCs of the open university, two ex-registrars and an official of the KSOU.

The police have registered the FIR, a copy of which is accessed by DH, under Sections 406, 409 and 420 of the IPC amounting to criminal breach of trust, criminal breach of trust by a public servant and cheating. Sources in the KSOU revealed to DH that the complaint was filed with Jayalakshmipuram

Police in Mysuru and also before the SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mysuru, against former VCs Prof K S Rangappa, Prof M G Krishnan and Prof K Sudha Rao along with two others over the alleged irregularities at the university. The irregularities were mentioned in the report of the Bhaktavatsala Committee constituted by the Governor and Chancellor Vajubhai Vala. A public interest litigation was also filed before the Karnataka High Court.

Some of the irregularities include the purchase of 20 lakh marks cards and degree certificates causing a financial loss to the university, failure to protect the interest of students and dereliction of duties and misuse of office of the registrar, admitting students for engineering and other technical courses despite denial of permission from the regulatory agencies and large scale financial irregularities and illegal appointment of staff. The current Vice-Chancellor of KSOU Prof S Vidyashankar and senior police officials from Mysuru confirmed to DH about the FIR registered at the Jayalakshmipuram Police Station.

DH tried to reach out to Prof K S Rangappa for his reaction on the incident. However, he was not available for comment. Prof M G Krishnan said, “I am not aware of this development.”