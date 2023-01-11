FIR filed against 8 in Bengaluru metro pillar collapse case, says Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said that an FIR has been filed against eight accused in the Bengaluru metro pillar collapse case.

The accused include Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC), its director Chaitanya, supervisor Lakshmipathi and JE Prabhakar.

"We'll take action for sure. It's utter negligence by the company," Jnanendra said.

A 28-year-old woman and her two-and-a-half-year-old child died after the staging column of a metro pillar collapsed along the Outer Ring Road in East Bengaluru on Tuesday.

A bunch of vertical TMT bars were erected in a circular column to build pillar number 218 for Namma Metro's 38.44-km KR Puram-Airport line under Phase 2B. It was this circular column weighing several tonnes that fell about 40 feet along the busy road in HBR Layout at 10:45 am.

The column struck a family of four riding on a scooter: Tejasvini, a software engineer, her civil engineer husband Lohit Kumar, son Vihan and his twin sister. Tejasvini and Vihan suffered grievous injuries and were rushed by passers-by to Altius Multispeciality Hospitals, across the road.

Doctors who treated Tejasvini and Vihan said they suffered severe head injuries while Vihan was injured in the chest, too. Tejasvini and Vihan died shortly afterwards while the father and the twin sibling are out of danger, police said.