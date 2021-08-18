FIR filed against BJP workers for organising Janashirvada Yatra

The police of Brahmapur police station booked a case against the BJP leaders who organised a stage function of Janashirvad Yatra at Veersahiva Kalyana Mantap on Tuesday, violating the Covid-19 curfew.

The district administration has banned public functions, political programmes and congregation of the public in the wake of the Covid-19. But, the BJP had organised Janashirvad Yatra's stage function led by Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertiliser Bhagawanth Khuba.

Police Commissioner Y S Ravi Kumar said on the direction of Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna, Tahsildar Prakash Kudari lodged a complaint for organising the function violating the curfew and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint and an investigation is going on, he told.

Cut-outs were also erected across the city. Due to the Model Code of Conduct enforced for the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike polls, those cut outs were removed on Tuesday afternoon.