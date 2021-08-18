FIR filed against BJP workers for organising Janashirvada Yatra

The police of Brahmapur police station booked a case against the BJP leaders who organised a stage function of Janashirvad Yatra at Veersahiva Kalyana Mantap on Tuesday, violating the Covid-19 curfew.
The district administration has banned public functions, political programmes and congregation of the public in the wake of the Covid-19. But, the BJP had organised Janashirvad Yatra's stage function led by Union Minister of State for Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertiliser Bhagawanth Khuba.
Police Commissioner Y S Ravi Kumar said on the direction of Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna, Tahsildar Prakash Kudari lodged a complaint for organising the function violating the curfew and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint and an investigation is going on, he told.
Cut-outs were also erected across the city. Due to the Model Code of Conduct enforced for the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike polls, those cut outs were removed on Tuesday afternoon.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?
KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings
NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country
400 booked for harassing, molesting Pakistani YouTuber
A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered
Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight
Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online