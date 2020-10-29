FIR need not be an encyclopedia: Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court has said that a First Information Report (FIR) need not be an encyclopedia. While rejecting bail to a murder accused, the court said that an FIR need not contain every single detail of the crime.

The criminal petition was filed by Arjun, accused in a murder case in Hennur police station. The petitioner contended that the FIR should be disbelieved as the sister of the deceased gave information about the killing and she had not furnished the names of the assailants.

The petitioner further contended that the two eyewitnesses to the case did not report the crime to the police. Hence, their eyewitness account cannot be believed. The petitioner sought relief of bail claiming that there was no prima facie case against him.

Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar observed that there is no ground to disbelieve the FIR. “First Information need not be an encyclopedia. It need not contain every detail. What is required is reporting of the crime to the police,” the court

said.

Further, the court observed that the statements of the eyewitnesses cannot be disbelieved even though they did not inform the police about the incident. The court also said that the eyewitnesses may be subjected to cross-examination in the course of the trial to test their authenticity.

In rejecting the bail petition, the court found enough materials at the present stage to adduce the involvement of the petitioner in assaulting the deceased.