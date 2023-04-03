FIR registered against DKS for throwing notes

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Apr 03 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 04:15 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Mandya Rural police have filed an FIR against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar for allegedly throwing money, while standing on a truck, towards the crowd during Praja Dhwani Yatra in Mandya district.

The Congress had organised a roadshow as part of the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Srirangapatna taluk, on March 28. artistes of folk art troupe sought money from Shivakumar. The KPCC president, who was standing on a truck, could not reach them and threw the notes of Rs 500 denomination on them.

The video clip of the incident had gone viral on social media. The election sector officer had filed a case at JMFC Court. As per the court’s directions, the Mandya Rural police have registered an FIR on April 2.

