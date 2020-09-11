First phase of Yettinahole in June 2021: Ramesh Jarkiholi

The first stage of Yettinahole project will be commissioned in June 2021, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said Friday.

One of the flagship projects of the Water Resources Department, it will divert 24 tmcft water from Yettinahole - one of the tributaries of Netravathi river - to the parched districts of Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

“Water will be flown upto 31 km of the gravity canal, and will be released to Vedavathi valley,” he said. The project was earlier scheduled to be commissioned this monsoon.

On the Mekedatu project, he said that a petition was in the Supreme Court and steps will be taken for clearance to implement the same. “Complications on the implementation of the project will be discussed when the ministerial delegation, led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, will visit Delhi,” he said.

UKP: relief for farmers

In order to ensure direct transfer of compensation for farmers losing land under the Upper Krishna Project, he said that a separate portal will be set up for the same. “A separate head of accounts will be maintained in four Corporations of the Department for compensation alone,”

he said.

On funds required to implement all the proposed irrigation schemes, he said that Karnataka would require around Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

A note issued by the minister’s office said that a detailed project report was ready to develop Brindavan Gardens at Krishnaraja Sagara reservoir in Mandya district at a cost of Rs 425 crore. This will be implemented in four stages under the PPP model,

he said.