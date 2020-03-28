Fishermen from TN cross border at Chamarajanagar

Fishermen from Tamil Nadu cross border at Chamarajanagar

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS,
  • Mar 28 2020, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 19:34 ist

As many as 595 Tamil Nadu-based fishermen, who were working in Mangaluru, crossed the Karnataka border and reached their state via Chamarajanagar on Saturday.

Following the lockdown, the fishermen had left Mangaluru in more than 20 vehicles. The fishermen crossed the Karnataka border through Punajur check-post. However, the vehicles returned after dropping them near Hasanur check-post in Tamil Nadu.

As the fishermen had no propoer documents, they were stopped by Tamil Nadu Police. However, the police allowed them after screening. The Tamil Nadu government arranged vehicles to ferry them, said a police officer.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Mangaluru
Chamarajanagar
COVID-19
Tamil Nadu
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Shah Rukh's 'Circus' returns on DD National

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

Fears of domestic violence rise as millions confined

To the home garden they go

To the home garden they go

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

On the high seas: coronavirus or no coronavirus

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

 