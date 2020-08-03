Fishing sector takes a hit due to virus scare, labour shortage in Karnataka

The Covid-19 scare and non-availability of labourers have deeply affected the lives of people dependent on the fishing industry in the Udupi district.

There are more than 1,700 mechanised boats in Malpe fisheries port. Thousands of people earn their livelihood from the sector.

Once the fishing season commences, the activities will commence in the port with the auctioning of the fish catch and export of the fish outside the state.

However, the fishermen representatives fear that the entire port will be sealed if anyone contracts coronavirus.

The sealing down of the port will have its impact on the economy and financial conditions of the fishermen, said fishermen leaders.

Malpe Fishermen Association President Krishna Suvarna said the fishing sector has been suffering for various reasons for the past two years and added that now due to Covid-19, the boat owners are facing the burden of loan.

“The industries dependent on the fishing sector are also in distress. We could not carry out fishing properly during this year,” Suvarna said.

“We did not get any expected support from the government as well,” he alleged.

“The decision to resume mechanised fishing will be taken shortly after consulting the fisheries minister, MLAs and deputy commissioner. A meeting of the fishermen leaders will also be convened shortly,” Suvarna said.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Department Deputy Director Ganesh said according to the government’s direction deep sea fishing is allowed from August 1.

“Looking at the present situation, it looks like the resumption of fishing likely to be delayed,” he added.

Samudra Puja

The fishermen leaders said Samudra Puja will be offered at Malpe on August 3, after offering prayers at Balarama Temple and Parivara Daiva at Vadabandeshwara in Malpe.

Fish catch

In Udupi, the fish catch during 2019-20 was 1,21,479 tonne worth Rs 1,197 crore. It was 1,17,895 tonne worth Rs 1,450 crore in 2018-19 and 1,28,136 tonne worth Rs 1,580 crore in 2017-18.