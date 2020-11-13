Five convicted for 2017 gang rape of minor in Belagavi

Five persons who had gang-raped a minor girl on a hillock at Muthyanatti on the outskirts of the city in February 2017, were convicted on Thursday under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act by 3rd Additional District and Sessions Court.

Judge Manjappa Annayanavar convicted the accused and their sentences will be announced on Friday.

The convicts were identified as Siddappa Daddi, Suresh Belagavi, Sunil Dummagol residents of Mutyahnatti, Mahesh Shivangol, resident of Mangutti in Hukkeri taluk and Somshekhar Shahapur, resident of Bailhongal.

The incident occurred when the victim had gone to the Mutyanhatti hillock on February 15, 2017, with her friend on a motorcycle. The convicts had forced her friend to have sex with her and had filmed the act on their cell phone. They had later gang-raped the girl and threatened of dire consequences if she went to file a police complaint. The cell phones of the victim and her friend were taken away by the convicts and a demand for Rs 20,000 was made using the recorded video as a blackmailing tool.

The chargesheet was submitted by Investigating officer Ramesh Gokak who had looked into the case.

The court had examined 33 witnesses, 186 documents and 46 material objects.

Public Prosecutor L V Patil pleaded for the prosecution.