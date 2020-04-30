Five elevated as high court additional judges

Five judicial officers were on Thursday elevated as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court.

A notification was issued by the Law Ministry appointing Shivashankar Amarannavar, M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai as additional judges for a period of two years.

The Supreme Court Collegium had, on April 20, recommended the elevation of the five judicial officers as judges of the Karnataka High Court. With the latest appointment, the number of judges in the HC rises to 46 against the approved strength of 62.