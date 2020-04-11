Five Hubballi cops placed in quarantine

Five cops have been put under quarantine after they came in contact with the Hubballi's first Covid-19 case.
The cops in question had enquired the man who had returned from Delhi. A few days later, the man tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, all five have been placed on quarantine - three in home and two at a hotel.
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Dileep told DH, "All five had visited the man to collect details as part of surveillance. After the man tested positive for Covid-19, the cops sought for self-quaranteening and we arranged for the same."
Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?
Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi
Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations
African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown
WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again
Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus
COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms