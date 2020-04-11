Five Hubballi cops placed in quarantine

Five Hubballi cops placed in quarantine

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Apr 11 2020, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 21:50 ist

Five cops have been put under quarantine after they came in contact with the Hubballi's first Covid-19 case.

The cops in question had enquired the man who had returned from Delhi. A few days later, the man tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, all five have been placed on quarantine - three in home and two at a hotel.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Dileep told DH, "All five had visited the man to collect details as part of surveillance. After the man tested positive for Covid-19, the cops sought for self-quaranteening and we arranged for the same."

Covid-19 case
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Dileep
Delhi
