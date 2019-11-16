Five including JD(S) nominee file for Hunsur bypoll

Five candidates, including JD(S) nominee Devarahalli Somashekar, on Saturday filed their papers for the Assembly bypoll to Hunsur, scheduled for December 5.

On the day six of filing of nominations, apart from Somashekar, C P Divakar of Uttama Prajakiya Party (UPP), N Puttananjaiah of Social Democratic Party of India and two independent candidates Somashekar Gurulingaiah and J M Harish filed their nomination papers at the Hunsur Assistant Commissioner’s office.

With this, a total of nine persons have submitted the papers for Hunsur bypolls.