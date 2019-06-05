Five injured in Haveri group clash

Five persons have suffered injuries in the clash between two groups over the closure of slaughterhouse on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr here on Tuesday night.

Several organisations, in a press meet on Tuesday morning, had alleged that, despite complaints, police had failed to take action against those involved in cattle slaughter and sale of meat.

A while later, the police ordered the closure of slaughterhouse in the market. At 7 pm, it is said, meat traders assaulted the members of the organisations near the market.

Dr Santosh Aaladakatti told reporters, “Meat vendors assaulted the members of the people’s organisations with machetes and other sharp weapons. Manoj Jadhav, Varun Anavatti, Praveen Madiwalar, Shanmukh Niralagi and Harish Madiwalar. Manoj, who sustained severe head injuries, has been shifted to KIMS Hubballi while other injured are admitted to Haveri district hospital.”

“After the slaughterhouse was closed on Tuesday morning, several meat vendors were slaughtering cattle in their houses. As the news spread, several members of the federation of people’s organisations went there to stop the cattle butchering. About 60 persons attacked the group with sharp weapons. We have lodged a complaint with Haveri Town police station,” he said.

Meanwhile, the meat vendors alleged that a few miscreants under the guise of Gaurakshaks misbehaved with the women in our houses. They tried to attack us when we questioned their objectionable behaviour.