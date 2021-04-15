Five years on, a mere 26% of DMF funds used for projects

While Karnataka set up the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) for development of mining-ravaged districts five years ago, until now, only about 26% of the fund allotted for various infrastructure and development works have been used.

According to the latest data available with the Mines & Geology department, over the last five years, works worth Rs 893 crore have been sanctioned, of which only about Rs 238 crore have been made use of.

As per official data, from 2015-16 until 2020-21, Rs 2,336 crore has been collected under DMF approximately.

In this, an action plan of Rs 893 crore was approved for various development works until now. Of the approved amount, only about Rs 238 crore have been spent on projects. Further, only a portion of the expenditure has actually materialised into completed works, for several projects taken up in the span of five years, are still under progress.

Many have failed to take off, in spite of allocation of funds. According to the available data, at least Rs 33 crore “expenses” have gone towards projects categorised as “yet to start.”

Speaking to DH, Mines & Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani acknowledged the poor pace of works. The state government is now working towards policy changes to ensure that action plan is prepared every year for development works. “Until now, the district committees for monitoring DMF did not include the Mines minister. Decisions were mostly taken by the respective DCs. We will bring a new policy by this month-end that will include the Nines minister and also the MLCs,” Nirani said.

Not just that, since the money allotted for projects is not made use of all at once but utilised only in phases, a lump sum amount would be parked in current accounts, causing a loss to the state exchequer as current account don’t generate interest. “We will, henceforth, discourage making use of current account and ask officials to save funds in short-term deposit accounts,” Nirani added.