Flight scheduled from Kuwait cancelled, residents express displeasure

The cancellation of flights has left many Indians in Kuwait disappointed. The stranded people from the coast have expressed their displeasure at MLAs and MP from the district.

There was a demand for a flight from Kuwait under Vande Bharat Mission to help the stranded to reach Mangaluru. Karnataka chapter of Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association had arranged a flight on June 27. However, the government had not given permission for its landing in Mangaluru. Accordingly, the flight was cancelled.

The flight that was scheduled on June 27 had 164 passengers, including pregnant women. Majority of them had lost their job in Kuwait and were struggling for food and lodging there. The audio clippings in which the stranded people express their displeasure at BJP MP and MLAs has been widely shared on social media.

In the audio clipping, residents are seen saying, "Dear MLAs and MP from the coast, we are struggling here with 48-degree Celsius temperature. No one is helping us to return to our native. Only Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian and former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik have listened to our grievances. Others are not even receiving our phone calls. There are 13 BJP MLAs from undivided DK district. Is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa not listening to you?"

"Thinking that you (BJP) will lend us a helping hand, we had spent our money to come back to our native and exercise our franchise. Now, you are not even ready to listen to our woes.." the voices said in the audio clipping.