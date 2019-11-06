Flights from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru, Tirupati soon

The new airport in Kalaburagi is set to get connectivity with Bengaluru and Tirupati soon.

The airport is awaiting inauguration, and in around 20 days, it is expected to be operational with Star Air’s Kalaburagi-Bengaluru and Kalaburagi-Tirupati flights, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dates are awaited.

This was announced by Sanjay D Ghodawat, chairman of the Sanjay Ghodawat group (Parent body of Star Air) after launching the Hubballi-Hindon (near Delhi) flight service of Star Air in Hubballi on Wednesday.