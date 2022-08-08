Flood alert in Krishna, Tungabhadra basins

Flood alert in Krishna, Tungabhadra basins

With the catchment areas of Tungabhadra river receiving heavy showers, the flood situation downstream will only worsen in the next couple of days

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Aug 08 2022, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 03:47 ist
River Krishna. Credit: DH File Photo

Heavy outflow from Tungabhadra reservoir has triggered a flood alert in villages/towns downstream. With the river flowing above danger mark, the Vijayanagara district administration has banned traffic on Kampli-Gangavati bridge.

Acres of banana plantations on the banks of river are submerged. Several of Hampi monuments, including the Purandara Mantapa, the Vijayanagara-era foot bridge, Chakrateertha, bath ghat, have been submerged.

With the catchment areas of Tungabhadra river receiving heavy showers, the flood situation downstream will only worsen in the next couple of days.

Five low-lying bridges across Krishna and its tributaries in Chikkodi and Gokak have gone under water following heavy inflows in the rivers. Anticipating massive inflows, more than one lakh cusec of water was released from Almatti dam on Monday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
river krishna
Tungabhadra reservoir
Flood

What's Brewing

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

 