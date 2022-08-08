Flood alert in Krishna, Tungabhadra basins

Heavy outflow from Tungabhadra reservoir has triggered a flood alert in villages/towns downstream. With the river flowing above danger mark, the Vijayanagara district administration has banned traffic on Kampli-Gangavati bridge.

Acres of banana plantations on the banks of river are submerged. Several of Hampi monuments, including the Purandara Mantapa, the Vijayanagara-era foot bridge, Chakrateertha, bath ghat, have been submerged.

With the catchment areas of Tungabhadra river receiving heavy showers, the flood situation downstream will only worsen in the next couple of days.

Five low-lying bridges across Krishna and its tributaries in Chikkodi and Gokak have gone under water following heavy inflows in the rivers. Anticipating massive inflows, more than one lakh cusec of water was released from Almatti dam on Monday.