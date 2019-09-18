Flood & drought: Cong plans protest in Belagavi

Congress has decided to up the ante against the BJP-led state government on the flood and drought situation by staging a massive protest in Belagavi on September 24.

A decision to this effect was taken at a special meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held Wednesday where the party legislators discussed at length the flood situation in 103 taluks and drought in another 53 taluks.

“Apart from giving an ex gratia to Rs 10,000, no other work has been taken up. Even temporary sheds for those, who have lost houses, have not been erected,” CLP leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.

“The Centre is behaving as though it has nothing to do with the state. Prime Minister Modi did not visit the flood-hit areas. The state government has maintained stoic silence on the Centre’s delay in giving flood relief,” he charged.

The party MLAs complained that their constituency grants have been cut to provide more grants to the BJP-ruled segments. Later, the Congress MLAs staged a protest near Vidhana Soudha.