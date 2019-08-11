Flood eases in Kapila; Cauvery crosses danger mark

Even as floods in River Kapila has subsided, River Cauvery has crossed the danger mark flooding T Narasipur and Talakad regions, due to heavy outflow from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

The outflow from Kabini Dam in Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk, was reduced to 71,000 cusec from 1,20,000 cusec. However, the outflow from KRS dam has increased to 1.50 lakh cusec, inundating Ranganathittu Bird sanctuary. The place has been closed for visitors.

The Hemmige Bridge has submerged disconnecting T Narasipur and Talakad. The Triveni Sangama, the confluence of the river Cauvery, Kabini and Spatika Sarovara, at T Narasipur is overflowing leaving Cauvery Nisargadhama at Talakad flooded. Besides, water from the overflowing Madhavamantri check dam has entered low-lying areas and agriculture fields.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said that the roads and bridges, which were closed due to overflowing Kapila, would be reopened after safety check by the PWD engineers. Mysuru-Ooty National Highway, blocked at Nanjangud and Suttur Bridge in Suttur, will be opened by Sunday night, he said. Heavy losses have been reported in HD Kote, Hunsur town, Nanjangud, Periyapatna and parts of KR Nagar taluks, in Mysuru district.

The district administration has urged the people to contribute house kits and the donors can drop the items at the relief collection centre at Town Hall in Mysuru.

The district administration has opened 32 relief centres at the flood-affected areas and 1,961 people have been shifted to these centres. Blankets, mats, sarees, dhotis, soaps, toothpaste and brushes were distributed to 182 families, accommodated at DB Kuppe and Macchur centres. Food is also being served to the flood victims. A total of 822 houses have collapsed in Mysuru district, according to sources.