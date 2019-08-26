Flood havoc: Cabinet resolves to seek special package

The Cabinet on Monday decided to recommend to the Centre announcing a special package for the flood-hit areas, especially focussing on huge losses of commercial crops that are not covered under insurance.

All 17 ministers, who fanned out to review the flood situation and relief works, submitted their findings to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

“We discussed whether the government can come up with a special package. The coffee crop, for example, is the pride of Karnataka. Also, coffee and spices don’t come under insurance coverage. So, in our capacity, we will lead a delegation comprising, also our MPs, urging the Centre to bring such crops under insurance,” Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

The Cabinet also decided to build homes costing Rs 5 lakh each to those who have been displaced by the floods. “We had announced Rs 50,000 aid to those who want to set up temporary sheds, and we also offered to pay rent. But we didn’t get a good response for this. So, with a Central share of Rs 1.35 lakh and the rest borne by the state, we will build homes worth Rs 5 lakh,” Madhuswamy said.

He added that about 1.37 lakh families had each received Rs 10,000 ex-gratia. “There was a small glitch that only those who had registered themselves at relief camps got this money. We have relaxed this. Any displaced person can approach the Tahsildar or Deputy Commissioner and make a claim,” the minister said.