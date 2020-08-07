Flood: JD(S) leaders demand relief from Centre

JD(S) leaders on Friday urged the Union government to release a special package for the flood-hit regions of the state.

In a statement, Deve Gowda said that a task force, consisting of the chief minister and other Cabinet ministers, should be formed to tackle flood situation in the state. The situation is such that the chief minister is forced to work from the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. “While the corona pandemic is spreading in the state, people have to suffer floods at the same period, unfortunately,” he said.

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy demanded the government to take up relief and rescue operations and their livestock on a war-footing. “The monsoon ferocity in Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts has unleashed fear. District-wise special task forces should be constituted to manage the flood situation. The government must set up care centres for those affected,” he said.

Kumaraswamy said, on one hand, it has to contain the spread of Covid -19 while on the other hand, it has to manage floods. If the government is not cautious enough, it will be risking lives of people,” he said.