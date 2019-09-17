Flood loss: Don't include pvt bldgs says Centre

Karnataka has reduced its flood loss estimate after the Centre raised objections to the inclusion of private buildings affected by the floods last month.

“We have revised our flood damage estimate from the earlier Rs 38,451.11 crore to Rs 35.160.81 crore. The Centre objected to the inclusion of private buildings - hospitals, schools and so on - which we have removed,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Tuesday.

The revised estimate has been sent to the Centre and the state is expecting a release of funds soon, Ashoka said. In August, Karnataka witnessed one of its worst natural calamities as floods ravaged 103 taluks across 22 districts, killing more than 80 people and displacing nearly 7 lakh people. The floods destroyed 2.47 lakh homes, 6,664 schools, 3,422 anganwadis and over 300 primary health centres.

The Opposition Congress and the JD(S) have been mounting pressure on the Modi administration to release funds to help rebuild the flood-hit areas, what with both the state and the Centre ruled by the BJP. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been facing flak for the government’s “ineffective” handling of the flood situation.

“You don’t need a lot of money to carry out immediate relief works. We will need the Central funds only to build new homes for the displaced. For immediate relief works, the government has already released whatever is needed,” Ashoka maintained. “But in order to follow up with the Centre, a delegation of Revenue department officials will head to New Delhi,” he added.

To provide immediate aid to those affected by the floods, the state government hiked the ex-gratia from Rs 3,800 to

Rs 10,000 per household, with the government contributing Rs 6,200 from its coffers. When asked if this aid had reached people, Ashoka said, “It has reached everyone except for 1,300 cases in Belagavi, where we have received complaints that bogus beneficiaries are claiming the aid. For example, some have complained that those whose houses are intact are claiming the ex-gratia.”