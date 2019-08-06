Flood: PSI on duty killed

A police sub-inspector (PSI) died while on duty after a speeding car knocked him down when he was regulating traffic movement on Pune-Bengaluru national highway at Itagi Cross near M K Hubli in Kittur taluk on Tuesday.

PSI Veeranna Latte (46) was attached to Kittur Police Station. He was regulating the traffic, which had gone haywire, following heavy rain and flood. A speeding car knocked him down causing grievous injuries on the head and ears. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and succumbed to injuries later.

Kittur police have registered a case.