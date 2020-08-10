Flood recedes, roads opened for traffic

The flood water in Kushalanagar receded on Sunday. However, the people are still worried over flood in the future.

As River Cauvery was flowing above the danger level in Kushalnagar, the low-lying areas remained inundated for the last few days.

Hundreds of houses in Kushalnagar, Guddehosooru, Teppadakandi, Madapattana, Mullusoge, Gummanakolli, Koodumangalore and Koodige continued to remain inundated. Several houses have developed cracks and windows and doors are damaged. The compound walls have collapsed in many houses..

All the valuable electronic goods like washing machine, TV and refrigerators have been damaged by the flood water entering houses in several layouts in the town.

National Disaster Response Force, fire service personnel and members of Red Cross Society members are engaged in rescue operation.

The people in Kushalnagar have also extended helping hand to the flood victims by providing them shelter.

Road opened

The highway that was closed for the past two days for vehicular movement was reopened on Sunday.

Water from the river was flowing on the roads at Tavarekere and Gandhadakoti for the last two days.

The roads were opened for traffic after the water level receded.