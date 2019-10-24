Flood relief: Donations touch Rs 188 crore

Donors from various organisations and companies have donated a combined total of Rs 188.04 crore for the Chief Minister’s Natural Disaster Relief Fund. The donations were received following a public appeal by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to contribute generously towards flood relief.

According to data, the donations came between August 13 and October 22, with officials expecting more funds in the coming days. The donations were by a total of 4,105 donors, with the highest number of donations on October 14. Highest in terms of donations received was on August 20, when a total of Rs 39.15 crore was contributed to the fund.

While the total amount available in the Natural Disaster Relief Fund was Rs 316.09 crore, Rs 97.17 crore of the said amount was the pending amount collected after the 2018 floods in Kodagu. “A total of 186 crore was collected from donors for Kodagu flood relief,” P A Gopal, joint secretary, Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, said. As on October 23, the amount of funds available was Rs 217 crore.

Donations were also received online for flood relief. Also, Rs 32.53 crore - one day salary of government employees - was handed over from the district treasuries for the relief, according to data.