Flood relief: Raitha Sangha plans stir

Condemning the apathy of the state government and the Centre in providing relief to the flood victims, the Raitha Sangha has resolved to stage protests in front of the residence of all MPs, including Rajya Sabha members, and Union ministers from

Karnataka.

Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene state president Badagalapur Nagendra told reporters here that the Raitha Sangha in its state committee meeting had resolved to protest in front of the residences of the MPs and Union ministers over the inordinate delay in providing the flood relief.

“The date for protests will be fixed at Bengaluru convention, scheduled for Oct 14. Also, dharnas have been planned in front the residences of three deputy chief ministers,” he said. Honorary president Chamaras Malipatil said, “Union minister Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman took stock of the flood damage in the affected districts. But nothing came out of their visits. It looks like

the Central leadership is nursing a grouse against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. If that is the case, let them bring down Yediyurappa, and rush to the rescue of the flood victims, he said.