Flood situation continues to be grim in N-K dists

Flood situation continued to be grim in north Karnataka on Saturday, with the release of water from various reservoirs in the region.

River Krishna and its tributaries are in spate in Belagavi district as neighbouring Maharashtra has discharged water from its dams following heavy rains. As much as 1.70 lakh cusec of water was released into Krishna from Kallol barrage. Any further increase in the inflow would result in floods in Nippani, Chikkodi, Athani, Raibag and Kagwad taluks of the district.

Seven low-lying bridges in Nippani and Chikkodi taluk and Kuduchi bridge in Raibag taluk have been submerged. The Malaprabha dam at Navilthirth is full and 16,089 cusecs of water is being released from it.

A woman was washed away in Krishna waters at Janwad village in Athani taluk. The victim has been identified as Shobha Balappa Sutar (40) of Janwad.

Meanwhile, Belagavi, Khanapur and Bailhongal taluks received occasional showers on Saturday.

The outflow from the Tungabhadra reservoir increased to 1.10 cusec from 1 lakh cusec on Friday. Of the 33 crest gates, water is being released through 28. As a result, the swollen Tungabhadra has submerged Purandara Mantapa in Hampi. The connectivity between Hampi and Virupapura Gaddi is snapped.

Incessant rain that continued to lash across Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru taluk. Landslides on Mudigere-Thatkola road disrupted the movement of vehicles. There were reports of widespread rain in Kottigehara and surrounding areas