Flood situation eases in River Kapila, Mysuru-Ooty Road opens for traffic

As the outflow from Kabini dam has reduced, the flood-like situation on the bank of the River Kapila has eased, on Sunday.

The river was overflowing from the last four days, as a large quantum of water was let into the river from Kabini and Nugu dams.

Nearly 80,000 cusecs of water was released from Kabini, Nugu and Tarak dam, into the river on Saturday. The authorities reduced the outflow from the dam in Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk to 16,600 cusecs. While 16,000 cusecs of water was released into the river, 600 cusecs of water was being released to canal. The authorities have been reducing the outflow from Saturday evening.

While the outflow was 70,600 cusecs on Saturday, it was further reduced to 60,000 at 7 pm on the same day. The outflow further declined to 30,000 cusecs at 9 am, on Sunday. As the rainfall declined in Wayanad region in Kerala, the inflow has come down to 47,074 cusecs from nearly 65,000 cusecs. Accordingly, the outflow has also been reduced.

This has eased the flood-like situation in the region. Several bridges, roads and hundreds of acres of agricultural lands have submerged. The river water has also entered the houses at low lying areas. Besides, historical and religious places were partially submerged.

Dams fill to brim

Both Kabini and Nugu dams have filled to the brim and the authorities are maintaining water level. The maximum storage capacity of Kabini dam is 19.52 tmcft and the dam has stored 16.30 tmcft. The dam has a capacity to store up to 2,284 feet and the water level was maintained at 2,278.52 feet. Similarly, Nugu dam has the capacity to store 5.44 tmcft, the dam has stored 4.58 tmcft water. The dam is receiving 7,596 cusecs of water and 9,878 cusecs of water is being released from the dam.

NH opens

The Mysuru-Ooty Road, which was blocked due to overflowing Kapila at Nanjangud on Saturday, opened for vehicular movement on Sunday, after the water receded.

Bridges open

The bridges, which remained submerged since Friday due to overflowing water, were opened for vehicles on Sunday. Suttur bridge in Suttur of Nanjangud taluk and Madapur-Bellathur bridge, connecting Madapur and Bellathur, were submerged.

With water overflowing, nearly 40 villages had lost connectivity.

The authorities had made alternative route via K Belatthur, Manuganahalli, Hunasalli and other villages.