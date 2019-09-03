Flood threat again in parts of N-K districts

Flood threat looms large in the River Krishna basin again following heavy rain in Western Ghats of Maharashtra. The coastal and Malnad areas of Karnataka too received copious rains on Tuesday.

The low-lying bridges in Yadur and Kallol/ villages of Chikkodi taluk in Belagavi district submerged on Monday night with the release of as much as 15,986 cusec water from Koyna and 42,700 cusec from Rajapur barrage. The bridges were under four feet of water.

These bridges were submerged for more than 20 days last month and were opened for traffic only on August 20. The inflow into River Krishna and its tributaries has increased triggering panic among people residing on river banks.

The inflow in to Narayanapura reservoir has increased and as much as 66,000 cusec of water is being released into River Krishna. The heavy discharge has led to flood threat in Yadgir district and parts of Raichur district also.

Kodagu district received heavy rain from morning till 2 in the noon. Water level went up at Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala due to copious rains. There were reports of heavy rain in Talacauvery, Suntikoppa, Napoklu areas. A parapet collapsed in second ward of Virajpet endangering 10 houses. The residents were shifted to safer places.

Heavy rain resumed in Hassan district on Tuesday Hassan, Belur, Alur, Channarayapatna, Shravanabelagola and Sakleshpur taluks receuved heavy rains, paralysing normal life.

The rain hindered Ganesha festival celebrations on Monday. A huge tree was uprooted on Bisile Ghat road in Sakleshpur taluk, on Monday night. Vehicular traffic came to a halt on the road from Monday night. People travelling to Kukke Subramanya via Bisile Ghat and those coming from Hassan, Sakleshpur were affected. The vehicles were stranded on the road for the whole night.

Kottigere hara in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district recorded 8.60 mm of rain on Tuesday. Two trees were uprooted in Charmadi Ghat.

Incesant rain has been lashing Uttara Kannada district since Monday raising flood fear. Honnavar, Karwar, Ankola and Siddapur are receving heavy rain. The highways through Binaga, Araga and Baithakhol in Karwar were under water affecting movement of vehicles.

As much as 30,000 cusec of water is being relased from Sharavathi tailrace into the river. Areas on river banks may go under water if the quantum of outflow goes up.