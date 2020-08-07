Flood threat at Ramanathapura, Hassan

With more than 14,000 cusecs being let into the Cauvery river from the Harangi dam, water has entered the houses in the low lying areas of Ramanathapura in Arkalgud taluk.
Hassan has been receiving heavy rains since the past four days and more than 100 houses in the Arkalgud taluk are facing flood threat as the outflow from the dam is expected to increase by the day.
Some families were moved to safer places based on the taluk administration's directions.
