Flood threat persists in Krishna basin districts

There was some respite in rain for Krishna basin districts in the state, but the flooding threat is far from over as Krishna, Vedganga and Doodhganga rivers in the region are still flowing at danger levels.

All seven low-lying barrage-cum-bridges in Belagavi district are still under water. Markandeya river and its tributary Bellary nala have wreaked havoc on standing crops and road infrastructure in

the district.

The fear of flooding still persists in the villages and towns on the bank of Malaprabha river in Gadag and Bagalkot districts. With the additional discharge of water from Naviluthirtha reservoir, many roads and bridges in the region, including Govankoppa-Konnuru bridge near Badami, have been submerged or facing the threat of submergence.Meanwhile, as much as 14 tmcft of water flowed into Almatti dam on Sunday alone. The reservoir has received a staggering 44.5 tmcft of water in just four days.

The outflow from the dam in Vijaypura district on Sunday clocked 1.80 lakh cusecs. The previous day, 2,20 lakh cusecs was discharged into downstream Krishna.

Despite a surge in inflows, the dam has 92 tmcft of water as against its maximum capacity of 124 tmcft. With the rains having receded in the Krishna catchment area of Maharashtra and Karnataka, the outflow from Almatti is expected to come down in the next few days.

Some good news for Tungabhadra basin districts in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Water level in TB dam near Hosapete has reached 1,621.05 feet, 12 feet short of reaching the FRL. On Sunday, the dam received 1,08,915 cusecs. In the last two days, the dam got more than six feet of water. With Tunga, Bhadra and Varada rivers in spate, the inflows into the dam will go further up.