Floods: Death toll reaches 88

The death toll in Karnataka due to flood fury in many parts of the state in August has now reached 88, according to the status report by the state government.

Floods due to incessant rainfall in the first two weeks of August has ravaged more than half the districts of the state.

Six people are still missing, of which three are in Kodagu, two in Belagavi and one in Haveri district.

Among the districts, Belagavi - which was the worst affected by floods - registered 24 deaths during floods, followed by Kodagu where 13 deaths were reported. Most of the 303 relief camps operational are in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts where 156 and 121 camps are operational respectively.

A total of 1.59 lakh people are still residing in relief camps - a majority of whom are in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts. The government has estimated that the number of houses damaged due to the floods is 1.07 lakh.